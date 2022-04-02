Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 17,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.