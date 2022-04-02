Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 244,922 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

