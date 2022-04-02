Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,935,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novanta by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 148,797 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

