Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

