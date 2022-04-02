Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

