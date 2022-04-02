Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Novartis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.