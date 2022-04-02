NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.12 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

