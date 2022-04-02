NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVDA traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

