Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

