O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 630,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

