Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OAS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $158.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

