Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OAS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $158.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89.
