Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE SO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

