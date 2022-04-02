Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

