Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $79.17. 6,326,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,030. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

