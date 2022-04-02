Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,174,000.

QUAL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,626 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.01.

