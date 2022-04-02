Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OCGN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ocugen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ocugen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

