Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $537,755.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $537,755.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

