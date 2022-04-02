Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.50.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.60.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

