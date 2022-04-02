Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

