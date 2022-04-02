Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.
OLLI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 948,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $793,000.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
