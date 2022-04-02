Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.13.

OLLI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 948,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,838. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

