One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

