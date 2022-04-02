OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OMF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.
OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
