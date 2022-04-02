ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 2,048,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,928. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.