Ontology Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Ontology has a total market cap of $578.36 million and approximately $62.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00214793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00419110 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

