OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

