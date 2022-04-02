Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
