Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.69 ($12.84).

EPA ORA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting €10.78 ($11.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.91. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($17.36).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

