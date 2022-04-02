OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OSUR opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

