OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

