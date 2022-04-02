OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

OSUR stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $493.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

