Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 619,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,503. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
