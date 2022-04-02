Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of ORBN stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.
