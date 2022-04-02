Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ORBN stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

About Oregon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

