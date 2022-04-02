Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ONL opened at $14.31 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
