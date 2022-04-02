Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.13. Approximately 159,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 113,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

ODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$589.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.09.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

