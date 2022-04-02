Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Update

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after buying an additional 1,041,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 235,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

