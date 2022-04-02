Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

