PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 1,566,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,683 shares of company stock worth $9,620,360 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

