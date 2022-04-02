Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

