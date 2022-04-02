Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

