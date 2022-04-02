Parallel Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

