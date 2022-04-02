Parallel Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

