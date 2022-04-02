Parallel Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

