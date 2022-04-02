Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

