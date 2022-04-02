Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 747 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

SQM stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

