Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $358.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.20. 831,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.