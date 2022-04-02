Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.18

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 14983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

