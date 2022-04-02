Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 675,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,023. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,876,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

