Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,199. Paychex has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

