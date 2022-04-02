PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 58,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,774. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

