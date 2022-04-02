PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 58,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,774. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)
