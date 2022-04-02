PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $75.66 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

